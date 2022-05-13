Armenian Ambassador, Kazakh deputy FM discuss regional and international issues

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Kazakhstan Armen Ghevondyan presented the copy of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Yermukhambet Konuspayev, the Embassy of Armenia in Kazakhstan reported.

The sides exchanged ideas about the current situation of the Armenian-Kazakh mutual partnership and the development prospects, including within multilateral and integration unions.

They also discussed the timetable of contacts over bilateral inter-state cooperation mechanisms.

The relevant issues of the regional and international agenda were also touched upon.

The Kazakh deputy foreign minister wished the Armenian Ambassador success in fulfilling the priorities of Armenia’s diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.