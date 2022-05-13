Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-05-22

YEREVAN, 13 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 May, USD exchange rate down by 4.19 drams to 455.94 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 6.56 drams to 473.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.07 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.57 drams to 556.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 467.89 drams to 26928.97 drams. Silver price down by 14.66 drams to 307.62 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.