French President to visit UAE to mourn death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron will depart for the United Arab Emirates to mourn the death of President, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, TASS reports citing BFM TV.
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 on May 13.
