Missing Russian woman found dead in Artsakh’s River Karkar

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The body of Olga Sanikova, a citizen of Russia living in Stepanakert, Artsakh, who has been missing since May 9, was found in the River Karkar of Stepanakert on May 14, at 12:30, the Artsakh State Emergency Service said.

The rescuers of Artsakh removed the body from the river.

 








