More than 1 million full vaccinations against COVID-19 administered in Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. 1,001,443 full vaccinations against COVID-19 were carried out in Armenia so far, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.
Another 130,074 first-dose vaccinations and 51,361 booster shots were administered.
- 20:53 Finland’s FM signs application for NATO membership
- 20:32 Armenian serviceman receives no life-threatening injuries as a result of mine explosion
- 19:35 Russian Deputy FM hopes second session of “3+3” platform will take place at the end of June
- 18:59 President Khachaturyan hands over state award to the Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Armenia José Avelino Betancourt
- 18:39 Finland to submit NATO membership application on May 17
- 17:59 2.5 magnitude earthquake registered in Armenia
- 17:54 Armenia's Migration Service head refers to institutional reforms of the structure at a meeting with IOM Deputy Director
- 17:45 Armenian PM congratulates Kazakhstan’s President on birthday
- 17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-05-22
- 17:37 Asian Stocks - 17-05-22
- 17:22 Ameriabank awarded with TFP Prize for Deal of the Year 2021: Green Trade by EBRD
- 17:02 Armenian PM receives WTCA Executive Director-Business Development
- 16:41 Armenian President congratulates Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on birthday
- 15:46 Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA
- 15:21 International Centre for Migration Policy Development to continue assisting return, reintegration processes in Armenia
- 14:47 Armenian President, Japanese Ambassador discuss bilateral agenda
- 14:01 Team Armenia announces lineup for EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan
- 13:58 Russian Foreign Ministry calls ongoing protests in Armenia country’s internal affair
- 12:33 Museums to be free of charge for all visitors on May 18, International Museum Day
- 12:14 ANIF held annual meeting of Board of Directors
- 12:10 286 anti-government demonstrators detained by Yerevan police for "failure to obey lawful order"
- 11:53 Armenian, Iranian ministers discuss new contract by program gas for electricity
- 10:55 Armenian athletes win 11 gold medals at European Para Armwrestling championship
- 10:00 Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Brussels
- 09:58 North Korea reports over 269,500 newly-registered coronavirus cases over past day
13:12, 05.10.2022
2525 views Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large
17:12, 05.12.2022
2470 views Putin’s expected Armenia trip to be state visit
01:05, 05.14.2022
2440 views Issue of final status of Nagorno Karabakh fundamental for Armenia: Marukyan releases 6 points presented by Armenian side
16:59, 05.16.2022
2106 views Unfortunately, CSTO's reaction wasn't what we expected: Pashinyan on Azeri incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory
12:22, 05.10.2022
1984 views Armenian-American art dealer Larry Gagosian buys Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe painting for $195,000,000