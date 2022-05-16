Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 May

Armenian PM arrives in Moscow for CSTO summit

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on a working visit on May 16, his office said.

The Prime Minister will participate in the summit of the leaders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow.








