Former IBF, WBO world champion Arthur Abraham builds park in Yerevan childhood home district

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Retired Armenian-German professional boxer Arthur Abraham has founded a park in Nerkin Charbakh, the neighborhood in Yerevan where he was born.

The construction of the park began around a year ago and was completed recently.

The inauguration of the park will take place at 16:00, June 1.

Abraham will personally open the park.

The park is located near the Surb Khach (Holy Cross) Church of Nerkin Charbakh in Yerevan’s Shengavit district.

Arthur Abraham, born Avetik Abrahamyan, held multiple world championships in two weight classes, including the IBF middleweight title from 2005 to 2009, and the WBO super-middleweight title twice between 2012 and 2016.