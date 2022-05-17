ANIF held annual meeting of Board of Directors

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The annual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) took place on May 16.

ANIF management presented the new investment projects of ANIF launched in the reporting period, and discussed the implementation of existing programs. The details of several new projects in the preparatory stage, which will be announced in the near future, were presented to the Board of Directors.

ANIF Board of Directors consists of independent members with high international standing in various fields, whose presence ensures a comprehensive, impartial evaluation of ANIF's activities, transparency of projects, and objective evaluation of their efficiency.

In the coming days, ANIF will present to the public the comprehensive report of the organization and will summarize the results of the activity 2019-2021.