Team Armenia announces lineup for EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Boxing Team announced the composition of the team for the upcoming EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan (May 21-30).

The following boxers are included in the team: Baregham Harutyunyan (48kg), Arthur Hovhannisyan (51kg), Janik Sahakyan (54kg), Arthur Bazeyan (57kg), Karen Tonakanyan (60kg), Hovhannes Bachkov (63,5kg), Gurgen Madoyan (67kg), Narek Zakharyan (71kg), Vakhtang Harutyunyan (75kg), Hambardzum Hakobyan (80kg), Rafayel Hovhannisyan (86kg), Narek Manasyan (92kg) and super-heavyweight Davit Chaloyan.