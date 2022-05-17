Armenian President, Japanese Ambassador discuss bilateral agenda

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Masanori Fukushima, the Presidential Office said.

The Japanese Ambassador congratulated the Armenian President on assuming office, wishing a productive work.

The Ambassador said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Armenia. In this context the sides touched upon the firm inter-state relations formed since the establishment of the diplomatic ties, their development prospects, as well as exchanged ideas about the deepening of the Armenian-Japanese bilateral agenda and mutual cooperation.