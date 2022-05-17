Armenian PM receives WTCA Executive Director-Business Development

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director-Business Development at the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), founder of Renshin construction company Eduard Marutyan and company director Levon Kasparov, the PM’s office said.

The project on building a global trade center in Yerevan, which was approved by the World Trade Organization, was introduced to the Armenian PM. The advantages of the project, the conditions and opportunities to be created for the business were presented in detail.

PM Pashinyan said that the government is interested in the project and proposed to continue the discussions in the future with the concerned agencies to assess the implementation opportunities of the project and develop a “roadmap” for respective actions.