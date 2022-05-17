Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-05-22

YEREVAN, 17 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.13 drams to 454.86 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.51 drams to 478.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.18 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 8.89 drams to 567.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 37.55 drams to 26462.29 drams. Silver price up by 4.74 drams to 309.59 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.