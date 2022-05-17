Armenian PM congratulates Kazakhstan’s President on birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his birthday, the PM’s office said.

The letter reads,

“Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

I am convinced that your rich experience in state and political activities will continue to serve the interests of making significant changes in the life of Kazakhstan and strengthening the country's reputation in the international arena.

I am confident that our joint efforts will be aimed at giving a new impetus to the entire framework of the Armenian-Kazakh cooperation, including within the framework of Eurasian integration mechanisms and multilateral structures.

Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

I wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible position”.