Armenia's Migration Service head refers to institutional reforms of the structure at a meeting with IOM Deputy Director

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of his visit to New York, the Head of the Migration Service of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan met with Amy Pope, Deputy Director General for Management and Reforms of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Migration Service, the sides attached importance to sustainable bilateral cooperation. Armen Ghazaryan particularly praised the multi-layered activity of the International Organization for Migration, the work carried out in different directions, the support to the Government of Armenia in the reforms in the field of migration management.

The head of the Migration Service presented the changes of migration tendencies in Armenia, referred to the planned structural changes and institutional reforms. The importance of the digitalization agenda was particularly emphasized in the context of migration management reforms.

Amy Pope stressed Armenia’s significant progress in the migration management process in the context of capacity building. She stressed that a number of institutional-procedural solutions introduced in Armenia, in particular in the field of return and issuance of work permits, can also be exemplary for other countries, for which the International Organization for Migration will make appropriate efforts.

The parties discussed the directions of further cooperation, as well as the mechanisms of stable, long-term joint work in parallel with the interim program initiatives.

Head of Migration Service of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan is in New York to participate in IOM’s first International Migration Review Forum (IMRF).