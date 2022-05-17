Finland’s FM signs application for NATO membership

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto has signed the application for NATO membership, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS informed noting that the ceremony was broadcast live on Yle TV channel.

A while ago the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, who is in Stockholm on a state visit, officially confirmed in a live broadcast the decision made by the country's parliament to join the bloc.

The parliament of Finland on May 17 voted in favor of the proposal to join NATO, 188 deputies voted in favor, eight were against the application. Sweden also plans to submit the application tomorrow.