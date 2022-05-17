Russian Deputy FM does not rule out new Pashinyan-Aliyev-Putin trilateral meeting

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko does not rule out the possibility of organizing a new trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports Rudenko told TASS.

"We continue to work systematically at all levels for the implementation of the trilateral agreements reached at the highest level on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021. The leaders are in constant touch. We do not rule out the possibility of organizing a face-to-face meeting if necessary. On May 12, in Dushanbe, within the framework of the sitting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov discussed the full scope of issues related to the normalization of relations between Baku and Armenia with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts," Andrey Rudenko said.