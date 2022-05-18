Yerevan subway traffic disrupted amid protests

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The operation of the Yerevan metro has been paralyzed amid the anti-government protests, the Yerevan Subway said in a statement.

“The citizens carried out a protest action in Yeritasardakan metro station, disrupting the traffic of the subway.

At the moment the doors of all metro stations are closed to avoid overcrowding”, the Yerevan Subway said, adding that additional information will be provided as soon as the subway traffic is restored.