Yerevan metro traffic restored
YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The traffic of the Yerevan Subway has been restored, Head of the Department of Press at the Yerevan City Hall Levon Sardaryan said on social media.
Earlier today the operation of the Yerevan metro has been paralyzed amid the anti-government protests.
The citizens carried out a protest action in Yeritasardakan metro station, disrupting the traffic of the subway.
- 13:18 Parliamentary committee approves three-level security classification for Armenian prisons
- 13:08 Yerevan metro traffic restored
- 12:38 Yerevan subway traffic disrupted amid protests
- 12:17 Parliamentary committee OKs enhancement of stolen asset recovery law
- 11:56 From Ashtarak to Yerevan, then to Milan and Basel, chasing the childhood dream of becoming a scientist
- 11:41 277 people detained in latest demonstrations
- 11:30 Police deny using disproportionate force, say strongest measure taken so far was merely use of shields
- 11:26 Authorities say cause of death of Yerevan demonstrator on May 5 was drug overdose-related cardiac arrest
- 11:24 French city of Montpellier inaugurates Armenia Park
- 11:19 Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 25
- 10:57 "Unit 1991" provides conscripts with opportunity to serve their programming knowledge in Armed Forces
- 10:42 Azeri military spreads disinformation on border situation
- 10:26 13th BarCamp Yerevan to have Russian-language content aimed at attracting foreigners
- 08:59 European Stocks up - 17-05-22
- 08:58 US stocks up - 17-05-22
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-05-22
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 17-05-22
- 08:54 Oil Prices Down - 17-05-22
- 05.17-21:52 Russian Deputy FM does not rule out new Pashinyan-Aliyev-Putin trilateral meeting
- 05.17-20:53 Finland’s FM signs application for NATO membership
- 05.17-20:32 Armenian serviceman receives no life-threatening injuries as a result of mine explosion
- 05.17-19:35 Russian Deputy FM hopes second session of “3+3” platform will take place at the end of June
- 05.17-18:59 President Khachaturyan hands over state award to the Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Armenia José Avelino Betancourt
- 05.17-18:39 Finland to submit NATO membership application on May 17
- 05.17-17:59 2.5 magnitude earthquake registered in Armenia
17:12, 05.12.2022
2575 views Putin’s expected Armenia trip to be state visit
01:05, 05.14.2022
2575 views Issue of final status of Nagorno Karabakh fundamental for Armenia: Marukyan releases 6 points presented by Armenian side
16:59, 05.16.2022
2405 views Unfortunately, CSTO's reaction wasn't what we expected: Pashinyan on Azeri incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory
21:56, 05.11.2022
1817 views Blinken discusses with Aliyev repatriation of Armenian POWs
11:06, 05.13.2022
1693 views Eurovision 2022 Grand Finale running order revealed, Armenia’s Rosa Linn to perform under #8