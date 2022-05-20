LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-05-22

LONDON, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 May:

The price of aluminum up by 1.71% to $2906.50, copper price up by 1.95% to $9415.50, lead price up by 0.44% to $2063.00, nickel price up by 7.92% to $28231.00, tin price up by 3.67% to $34230.00, zinc price up by 2.61% to $3714.50, molybdenum price down by 0.58% to $41380.72, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.