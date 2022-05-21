LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-22

LONDON, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 May:

The price of aluminum up by 1.36% to $2946.00, copper price up by 0.07% to $9422.00, lead price up by 4.70% to $2160.00, nickel price down by 0.91% to $27973.00, tin price up by 1.27% to $34665.00, zinc price down by 0.20% to $3707.00, molybdenum price down by 0.64% to $41116.16, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.