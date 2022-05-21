Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Armenian Ambassador presents regional developments to President of Senate of Czech Republic

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan had a meeting with the President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Miloš Vystrčil.

The Armenian Embassy in Czech Republic said that Ambassador Hovakimyan comprehensively presented the latest regional developments, their consequences and existing challenges to Miloš Vystrčil. 

 

 

 








