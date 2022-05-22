Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel hold private conversation, express hope for effective trilateral talks

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Brussels on a working visit, had a private conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The interlocutors referred to the trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev scheduled for today, attaching importance to the continuation of the dialogue.

Nikol Pashinyan presented the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, humanitarian issues and stressed the need to solve them.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and Charles Michel exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached at the trilateral meetings in Bruseels on December 14 last year, as well as on April 6 this year.

The sides expressed hope that today's trilateral talks will be fruitful, which will contribute to stability and a comprehensive settlement of the issues.

Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel also discussed issues related to the Armenia-EU bilateral agenda, in particular, the implementation of the € 2.6 billion economic-investment package announced by the EU for Armenia.