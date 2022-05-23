“I am sure we will witness spectacular bouts” – Deputy PM on EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan said the Armenian government has done everything to organize the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan on the high-level and transform the championship into a true celebration of sports.

“Dear guests, on behalf of the Armenian government I welcome you all to this unprecedented event in the history of sports of our country,” Matevosyan said in his remarks at the opening ceremony of the EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships.

“I thank the International Boxing Federation and the European Boxing Confederation for allowing us the honor to host the 2022 European Championship in Armenia. I assure you, Armenia has done its best to organize the championship on the high level and transform it into a true sports celebration. I am sure that during these days we will witness many spectacular bouts, and with this championship we will signal the new stage of development of boxing in Armenia.”