Armenia appointed member of WHO General Committee for first time
11:21, 23 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has been appointed a member of the General Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the first time, the Ministry of Healthcare said.
Armenia has been appointed a member of the Committee within the frames of the 75th World Health Assembly.
The delegation of Armenia led by Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan is in Geneva, Swizterland, on a 7-day official visit.
The General Committee consists of 25 members.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | Türkçe | باللغة العربية | Español | AMP Version