PM Pashinyan congratulates composer Aram Satyan on 75th birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 75th birthday of composer, Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia Aram Satyan, the PM’s Office said.

The message, in particular, states:

“Dear maestro,

I cordially congratulate you on your 75th birthday.

You are one of the great figures of contemporary Armenian composing art, an artist endowed with a great ability to create, a master of art, whose life and creative activity are one of the brilliant manifestations of unwavering devotion to the Armenian music.

Through creative, social and pedagogical activities, you have been enjoying the love and respect of the music community for decades.

Your contribution to the development of music is significant, while the programs implemented by the Composers' Union of Armenia are a new impetus for our cultural life.

I wish you good health, happiness and new creative achievements”.