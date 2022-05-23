Polish OSCE Chairmanship welcomes meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Polish OSCE Chairmanship welcomed the EU-mediated meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on May 22.

“We welcome the meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan facilitated by the European Union. Direct dialogue is a prerequisite to normalizing relations and preparing a comprehensive peace agreement. We remain ready to assist efforts to guarantee a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future for the South Caucasus”, the Polish OSCE Chairmanship said on Twitter.