Armenia Migration Service chief reaches agreements over exchange of experience within frames of IMRF in NYC

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the International Migration Review Forum in New York, the Head of the Migration Service of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan had bilateral meetings with the delegation of Denmark in the face of Hanne Stig Andersen, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, Joost Klarenbeek, Special Envoy for Migration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and Jenny Ohlsson, the State Secretary to Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden, the Migration Service of Armenia said in a news release.

Armen Ghazaryan discussed with the sides both the current and possible cooperation issues, the readmission processes, presented the asylum system in Armenia, particularly the construction of a new special shelter for asylum seekers. The partners considered the opportunity of expanding the framework of the activity in Armenia.

Ghazaryan highlighted the digitization of processes as the Armenian government’s priority in the field of migration management.

Armen Ghazaryan and international partners agreed also over the exchange of experience in the future.