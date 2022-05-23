Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talk

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Armenian foreign ministry reports.

During the telephone conversation the implementation process of the provisions of the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral statements was touched upon.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed issues relating to the creation of a demarcation and border security commission between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The unblocking of economic ties and transportation communications in the region was also touched upon.

Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed the position of Armenia over the establishment of regional peace and stability and the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Issues relating to the bilateral and multilateral agenda of the Armenian-Russian cooperation were also discussed. The FMs exchanged ideas about the steps to further strengthen the allied relations.