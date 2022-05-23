Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Demarcation and Border Security Commission set up by the decision of PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on the establishment of the commission on border demarcation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan is appointed Chairman of the Commission.

 








