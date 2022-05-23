Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Azerbaijani president sets up state commission on demarcation with Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a state commission on demarcation with Armenia has been established, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS agency informs that the relevant order of the President of Azerbaijan is published on his official website.

The chairman of the Commission is deputy PM of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.








