Azerbaijani president sets up state commission on demarcation with Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a state commission on demarcation with Armenia has been established, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS agency informs that the relevant order of the President of Azerbaijan is published on his official website.
The chairman of the Commission is deputy PM of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.
- 05.23-19:55 Security Council Secretary of Armenia refers to problems of opening communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 05.23-19:51 Azerbaijani president sets up state commission on demarcation with Armenia
- 05.23-19:31 Demarcation and Border Security Commission set up by the decision of PM Pashinyan
- 05.23-18:06 The attitude of Artsakh authorities to negotiations in different platforms is unequivocal. Artsakh President’s spox.
- 05.23-17:36 Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talk
- 05.23-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-05-22
- 05.23-17:23 Asian Stocks - 23-05-22
- 05.23-17:00 Polish OSCE Chairmanship welcomes meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 05.23-16:58 Armenia Migration Service chief reaches agreements over exchange of experience within frames of IMRF in NYC
- 05.23-16:53 Armenian hospitals instructed to be vigilant over patients displaying symptoms characteristic to monkeypox
- 05.23-16:45 New Armenian-Chinese partnership project starts from Aragatsotn province
- 05.23-16:22 Ex-servicemen with disabilities to travel to Jerusalem as part of charity program
- 05.23-15:44 "European Night of Museums" at the Alexander Spendiaryan House-museum
- 05.23-15:30 Armenian Deputy PM, Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss regional unblocking
- 05.23-14:22 PM Pashinyan congratulates composer Aram Satyan on 75th birthday
- 05.23-14:12 World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia
- 05.23-13:00 COVID-19: Armenia reports 22 new cases, 1 death in a week
- 05.23-12:47 Body of fisherman missing since May 6 found in Lake Sevan
- 05.23-11:21 Armenia appointed member of WHO General Committee for first time
- 05.23-11:16 Armenian President participates in opening of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
- 05.23-10:28 1,003,725 full vaccinations against COVID-19 administered in Armenia so far
- 05.23-10:18 “I am sure we will witness spectacular bouts” – Deputy PM on EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan
- 05.23-10:17 Armenia Central Bank puts into circulation silver collector coin “Davit Bek”
- 05.23-08:45 President of European Council issues statement after hosting Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
- 05.23-02:46 NK conflict settlement discussed at EU-mediated Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
11:29, 05.19.2022
2949 views U.S. recognizes role of population of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding its future–Ambassador Tracy’s interview to ARMENPRESS
14:59, 05.19.2022
1654 views Pontic Greek Genocide carried out in parallel with and in continuation of Armenian Genocide – Ambassador
13:51, 05.21.2022
1565 views Humanitarian consequences of Azeri aggression against Artsakh discussed at meeting of Armenian, Irish FMs
13:13, 05.19.2022
1511 views All questions of Russian partners over biolabs operating in Armenia always received comprehensive answers – Grigoryan
12:04, 05.21.2022
1389 views FlyOne Armenia announces Yerevan-Antalya flights