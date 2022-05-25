Ambassador discusses prospects of operating direct flights to Armenia with Japan Airlines representatives

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Japan Areg Hovhannisyan met with deputy director of International Network Planning group at Japan Airlines Tatsuro Asami and manager at International Network marketing department Aran Sato, the Embassy said.

The meeting focused on the prospects of operation of direct flights from Japan to Armenia after the pandemic, over which the Armenian Ambassador presented the attractiveness of this direction, also in the context of the possibilities of operating transit flights via Armenia to Europe and other regions.