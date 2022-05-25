Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 May 2022

Yerevan City Hall plans 50,000 dram fine for littering instead of current 5000

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. In a move aimed at keeping the city clean, the Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan said City Hall will soon ask the government to approve a bill on increasing the current 5000 dram fine for littering to 50,000 drams.

“I think we will submit the bill by next Friday so that the changes are made in the law on administrative violations,” he said at the City Council meeting.

Sargsyan added that a pilot program on waste sorting will start in the city’s Davitashen district.

 








