Armenian PM, US Secretary of State hold phone talk

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the PM’s Office said.

The US Secretary of State highly appreciated the efforts of the Armenian government aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region, as well as the process of the democratic reforms in Armenia.

The sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the opening of regional communications and the regional security-related issues.

Prime Minister Pashinyan shared his impressions from the trilateral meeting held in Brussels on May 22, stating that overall he assesses the meeting as positive, but notes that unfortunately, interpretations having no connection with the content of the discussions were made after the meeting.

The Secretary of State reaffirmed the US readiness to continue the support to Armenia’s democratic reforms, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation, the opening of regional communications and the establishment of regional stability.

The phone talk also touched upon the current Armenia-Turkey discussions at a level of special envoys.

PM Pashinyan and Secretary Blinken agreed to continue the Armenia-US high level contacts.