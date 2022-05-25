EEU energy ministers to discuss common oil and gas market in Bishkek

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRES. The energy ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states will take part in the Eurasian Economic Forum to be held in Bishkek on May 26, and the meeting of the Council of Energy Ministers and the Eurasian Economic Commission will be held a day before, on May 25, to discuss the issues related to the creation of a common Eurasian oil and gas market, ARMENPRESS reports Daniyar Turusbekov, Director of the Organizational Support and Protocol Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission said during the Bishkek-Yerevan-Minsk-Nur-Sultan video bridge organized at Sputnik Armenia multimedia center.

The first Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 26, focusing on the further development of Eurasian economic integration and the revised priorities for overall economic development in the EEU. The conference was postponed for two years due to coronavirus restrictions. About 2,500 people from the EEU member states, including the Republic of Armenia, as well as from Latin America and South Asia applied for participation in the forum. There will be 6 panel discussions and 21 thematic sessions during the conference. About 10 documents will be signed within the framework of the event.