Red Wings announces Volgograd-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Red Wings airlines will start flying from Volgograd to Yerevan starting June 7th.

The roundtrip flights will be operated once a week on Tuesdays.








