EU ambassador visits Syunik Province

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. As part of Europe Day, the EU Head of Delegation in Armenia Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin visited the Goris Medical Center in Syunik on May 25.

Ambassador Wiktorin donated a modern x-ray machine to the hospital as part of a larger EU assistance to Armenia’s COVID-19 response.

As part of the EU’s Solidarity for Health Initiative, the Goris Medical Center was equipped with 1 ECG device and 3 oxygen concentrators, which helped hundreds of patients recover from COVID-19 related diseases.

Ambassadors of EU-member states joined the event. The ambassadors also visited a vaccination site in Goris where they met senior citizens who received medical consultation and were vaccinated as part of the EU-funded Vaccination is Care campaign.