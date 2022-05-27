Azerbaijan releases Armenian soldier taken captive on April 23

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan released the Armenian conscript who had crossed into Azerbaijani territory on April 23 and was subsequently taken captive.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense said Private Eduard Martirosov was handed over to the Armenian authorities on May 26.

“In accordance to the agreements reached during the May 22 trilateral meeting in Brussels, and in mediation of Major General Andrey Volkol, the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, the conscripted serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, Private Eduard Martirosov, who had crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on April 23 this year, was handed over to the Armenian side on May 26,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.