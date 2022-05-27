Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May 2022

EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: Super Heavyweight Davit Chaloyan defeats Juraj Soldo

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Super Heavyweight boxer Davit Chaloyan won over Juraj Soldo of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championship preliminaries.

The ringside judges scored the bout 5:0.

Heavyweight Narek Manasyan of Team Armenia will face Slovakia’s David Michalek later tonight.

 








