Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-05-22

YEREVAN, 26 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 May, USD exchange rate is down by 3.54 drams to 447.17 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.58 drams to 479.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 1.00 drams to 7.04 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.04 drams to 564.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 498.60 drams to 26556.91 drams. Silver price is down by 3.86 drams to 313.85 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.