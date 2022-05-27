LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-05-22

LONDON, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 May:

The price of aluminum down by 0.31% to $2865.00, copper price down by 0.21% to $9353.00, lead price up by 1.14% to $2127.50, nickel price up by 1.53% to $27198.00, tin price down by 1.28% to $33630.00, zinc price down by 0.40% to $3735.50, molybdenum price down by 0.55% to $40057.95, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.