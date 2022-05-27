Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The quarterfinals are kicking off at the Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships.

9 boxers from the Armenian national team will enter the ring today.

Armenia’s Artur Hovhannisyan will face Martin Molina Salvador of Spain in the flyweight division. Armenia’s light welterweight Hovhannes Bachkov will fight Petr Novak of Czech Republic.

Light Heavyweight Hambardzum Hakobyan’s opponent in the quarterfinals will be Luka Plantic of Croatia.

Baregham Harutyunyan will compete against Georgia’s Sakhil Alakhverdovi in the minimumweight division, while Davit Chaloyan will fight Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui of Spain.

Later in the day, Gurgen Madoyan will face Georgian opponent Lasha Guruli in the welterweight division. Rafayel Harutyunyan’s opponent in the cruiserweight division is Belgium’s Victor Schelstraete.

Featherweight Artur Bazeyan will fight Turkey’s Batuhan Citfi, and heavyweight Narek Manasyan will compete against Vagkan Nanitzanian of Greece.