Short-term solutions to conflicts bring long-term sufferings – President of Montenegro says in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan held a meeting with the visiting President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović.

Speaker Simonyan noted that in the 16 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, President Đukanović’s visit is the first high-level visit.

The sides discussed the circle of bilateral partnership, emphasizing inter-parliamentary ties. Effective and continuous dialogue between the legislative bodies was viewed as a priority, with the parliamentary friendship groups expected to greatly contribute to this.

Comprehensive cooperation with the EU and the issues of regional security and establishing lasting peace were discussed.

Speaking on the post-war situation, Speaker Simonyan highlighted practical support of international partners in resolving the outstanding humanitarian issues.

President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović said that short-term solutions to conflicts are followed by long-term sufferings, with severe consequences for the countries.

President Đukanović said he will discuss the issue of the Armenian POWs, including civilians, who are still held in Azerbaijan with his administration and also international partners.

President Đukanović said they have goodwill for the region and expect stability. He said that for any country – especially small countries like Armenia and Montenegro, in such difficult situations what matters is to preserve identity.