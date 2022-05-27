Finance Minister holds meeting with Asian Development Bank Armenia Country Director

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan held a meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Armenia Paolo Spantigati.

Khachatryan thanked the ADB for cooperation and attached importance to the productive partnership established with the organization, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

The agenda of the meeting included issues relating to the development of the ADB 2022-2025 loan portfolio and key subjects. The priority of the construction of the North-South road, as well as the improvement of the road network and transport infrastructures in Yerevan and other cities were highlighted.

The sides also addressed issues of technical support provision in justice and healthcare sectors. A number of agreements on upcoming actions were reached.