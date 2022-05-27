President Khachaturyan,President Đukanović highlight need for immediate repatriation of POWs from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan held a meeting with President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović and comprehensively discussed the bilateral and mutually beneficial Armenia-Montenegro relations and prospects of enhancing the ties.

“The opportunities for deepening bilateral economic cooperation and increasing trade turnover volumes was specially addressed,” President Khachaturyan said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

He added that the big potential in tourism and IT cooperation was discussed, as well as prospects of partnership in industry, healthcare and renewable energy.

“I am glad to note that the delegation of Montenegro includes the Mayor of Podgorica. Yerevan and Podgorcia signed a cooperation agreement back in 1978, and we agreed with President Đukanović to assist the city authorities of the two capitals to boost cooperation,” Khachaturyan said.

President Khachaturyan also discussed Armenia’s efforts for establishing sustainable peace in the region.

“I am happy to note the similarity of our views over bilateral, international and regional issues. The need for immediate repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and solution of urgent humanitarian issues was specially underscored, including the need to preserve the Armenian cultural monuments under Azerbaijani control,” the Armenian President said.