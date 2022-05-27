Iranian ambassador calls for respect to internationally recognized borders in unblocking of connections

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri commented on the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan over opening of regional connections, emphasizing the need for respecting international laws in that process.

Talking to reporters, the Iranian ambassador said that the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime-ministerial working group’s meetings recorded good results.

“It is very important for all sides to respect the internationally recognized laws and that the negotiations are constructive. The region is ready to develop in various directions, and this can happen with effective negotiations of these several countries,” he said, adding that by respecting internationally recognized borders these roads can be opened and connection can be created.