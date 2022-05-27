Armenian Minister of Defense holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov, the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh. The Russian Embassy’s Military Attache Colonel Igor Shcherbakov also attended the meeting.

Volkov briefed the Armenian Minister of Defense on the situation and ongoing developments in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers.

The sides highly valued Russia’s efforts in stabilizing the military-political situation in the region, as well as the course and effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.

Opinions were exchanged over regional security issues.