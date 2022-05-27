Montenegro supports Armenian government’s efforts for regional peace – President Đukanović

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Montenegro has great respect for the Armenian government’s efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region, President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović said after his meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan.

President Đukanović noted that his visit is the first presidential visit from Montenegro to Armenia ever since both countries gained independence.

“And as President Khachaturyan said, despite our rich and long years of traditional inter-state relations, this is the first visit, therefore visits like these are very important to use it to build friendship and make a step forward, improve interstate relations. I met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, and now I am meeting with you. This enables us to speak concretely on how to improve interstate relations. We spoke in detail on these issues and we really spoke about the necessary priorities. I am sure that there will be responsible approach to these issues, and we will benefit from it and in the near future we will see more comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. We have cooperation in economy, we were able to meet Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan. I hope that in the future we will receive high level representatives in Montenegro to further advance our interstate relations,” President Đukanović said.

Speaking on the era of peaceful development adopted by the Armenian government, the President of Montenegro said they truly want solutions to be reached that would lead to lasting peace and stability in the region.

“Peace and stability will in turn lead to faster economic development. We wish you good luck. I wish that you reach your goals. I am sure that you are choosing the right solutions, and we are already impatiently awaiting our future cooperation,” the President of Montenegro said.