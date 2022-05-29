LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-05-22

LONDON, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 May:

The price of aluminum is up by 0.23% to $2871.50, copper price is up by 1.13% to $9459.00, lead price is up by 1.48% to $2159.00, nickel price is up by 3.99% to $28284.00, tin price is up by 1.42% to $34106.00, zinc price is up by 2.89% to $3843.50, molybdenum price is down by 0.39% to $39903.62, cobalt price is down by 1.33% to $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.