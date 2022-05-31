Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May 2022

1,006,554 full vaccinations against COVID-19 registered in Armenia so far

1,006,554 full vaccinations against COVID-19 registered in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. 1,006,554 full vaccinations against COVID-19 were registered in Armenia so far, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

Another 127,845 people received the first dose and 54,415 people received the booster shot.

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]