Armenian firefighter sets new Guinness World Record

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian rescuer-firefighter set a new Guinness World Record.

Zorik Poghosyan from the #2 Firefighting-Rescue Detachment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations lifted a 175kg barbell, placed it on his shoulders and walked for 1 meter and 90cm in the squat position, and then turned around and stood up.

This is the fifth world record set by Zorik Poghosyan, a local of Vanadzor.